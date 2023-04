A group of red squirrels have moved into a new home at the Yorkshire Arboretum in North Yorkshire.

The site, near Castle Howard, has been designed to keep the red squirrels in and grey squirrels out.

It is hoped the small group will be encouraged to breed and increase the species' population.

