Four people have been convicted of smuggling suitcases stuffed with millions of pounds in criminal cash from London to Dubai.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Jo-Emma Larvin, Jonathan Johnson, Beatrice Auty and Amy Harrison were part of a scheme which saw more than £104m leave the UK.

The cash was moved via Heathrow in 83 trips between 2019 and 2020, officers said.

The four were convicted of removing cash which they knew or suspected was the result of criminal activity at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

Bundles of £10, £20 and £50 notes were vacuum packed and placed in suitcases for transportation, the NCA said.