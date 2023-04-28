A double amputee from North Yorkshire has climbed to the summit of a landmark hill entirely unassisted, relying on just his hands to reach its peak.

Bash Wright, from Whitby, who has had both his legs amputated, climbed the 1,049ft (320m) high Roseberry Topping, which has been dubbed the Yorkshire Matterhorn.

Mr Wright said he was determined to show his was "just a different way of life" and would not stop him living life to the full.

He said: "If you start questioning yourself, you're never going to do it. Get out there and give it a go."