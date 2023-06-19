'It's not photography, it creates a new reality'

A leading photographer has warned that the latest developments in image editing software using Artificial Intelligence (AI) could create "an alternative reality, a fake reality".

The makers of Photoshop have recently introduced something called "generative fill", which uses AI to create parts of an image that do not actually exist in real life.

But Simon Hill, who is president of the Royal Photographic Society and is based in North Yorkshire, says while he has concerns about the use of AI in photography, "the technology isn't all bad".

Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, says it wants to "empower users" with the latest software incorporating AI.

Video by Jacob Tomlinson