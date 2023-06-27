A minke whale has been spotted leaping from the water off Scarborough, amazing those lucky enough to see it.

Wildlife photographer Steve Shipley headed out to sea last Thursday in the hope of spotting dolphins.

While the dolphins evaded him, he managed to get a rare glimpse of a minke whale breaching the waves.

Mr Shipley captured the whale with almost its whole body out of the water, saying it was a "fantastic" sight only 10 minutes into the trip.

