A small business owner is returning to work four weeks after giving birth due to the cost of living.

Danielle Cooper, who runs an art studio in Tadcaster, said statutory maternity pay was not enough to cover her rising bills.

She said: "I've shed some tears, I've felt really guilty because I should be 100% focused on my child but yet I'm not because I'm still focusing on my business."

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "We know people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are providing record support worth around £3,300 per household."

