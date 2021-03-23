The former Covid-19 lead at York Hospital said she resigned and moved to the Scottish Highlands after the pandemic pushed her beyond "breaking point".

Dr Kim Hanning Jackson volunteered to lead the front line team in March 2020 and worked in the hospital's Covid wards for two years.

After resigning in November 2022, she now works for the NHS in Scotland as a gastroenterologist.

Dr Hanning Jackson told the BBC: "I would say that I have been through a personal trauma that I am now on the other end of."

Video created by Jamie Coulson, Mark Graham and Jacob Tomlinson