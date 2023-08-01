Four red squirrels have been born at an arboretum in North Yorkshire as part of a project to boost their population.

The baby red squirrels were born to two mothers, Holly and Hazel, who along with the dad, Erik the Red, arrived at the Yorkshire Arboretum last winter.

The youngsters have now begun taking their first trips out of the nest box, a site spokesperson said.

Ben Paterson, red squirrel officer, said the team was "really pleased that the squirrels have bred so soon".