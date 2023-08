Dolphins have been spotted leaping from the waters off Whitby.

The marine mammals were seen swimming next to an RNLI lifeboat as it entered the town's harbour walls.

Leaping from the water, the group appeared to be in a playful mood as they stuck close to the boat.

Paul Wilson, who captured the moment on camera, said: "It was amazing.

"The dolphins are never far away from the coastline and I think they liked the sound of the boat."