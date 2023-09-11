A blind man from East Yorkshire aims to walk 110 miles to raise money for a guide dogs charity.

Andrew Elliker-Reeve set off from Helmsley in North Yorkshire on Monday to walk the length of the Cleveland Way.

Mr Elliker Reever, who hopes to raise £10,000 for Guide Dogs UK, said despite not using a guide dog himself, "lots and lots of people do".

"We must devote most of our time raising money for them," he said.

Video by Jacob Tomlinson, Michelle Lyons and Rob Smith