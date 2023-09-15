Family provide free holidays in memory of son

A caravan named in memory of a three-year-old boy is providing free holidays in Filey for families affected by childhood cancer.

Craig and Hayley Vaughan, from Morley, wanted to make the most of the time they had left when they learned their son Archie's cancer was incurable.

The family spent time together in Archie's favourite place, the beach, and came up with the caravan idea to help others.

Archie's Caravan is used to give free holidays to families also affected by childhood cancer and the couple said they are setting up a charity to continue the work.