Knaresborough Viaduct captured through the seasons

A Knaresborough man has photographed the town's viaduct every day this year, highlighting the changes over time.

Beginning in January, Chris Russell, owner of Zombie Clothes, wanted to show a unique perspective of the North Yorkshire market town.

In a time-lapse of his images, all taken at 18:30 each day, viewers can see the dark nights of January become lighter in spring and summer.

Mr Russell's aim was to show the beauty of the changing landscape and bring more people to Knaresborough.

With his video quickly gathering thousands of views online, Mr Russell said: "There's 90,000 more people who are looking at Knaresborough with a positive impression and some of them might come here and spend their money.

"It's great for local business."

Mr Russell hopes to continue to the very last day of 2023 and already has plans for a similar project next year.

