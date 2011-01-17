Media player
Thousands attend the funeral of Michaela McAreavey
Thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of Michaela McAreavey near her family home in County Tyrone.
Mrs McAreavey, 27, daughter of Tyrone Gaelic football boss Mickey Harte, was found strangled in her hotel room in Mauritius a week ago.
The funeral was held at St Malachy's in Ballymacilroy, County Tyrone, the church in which she married John McAreavey on 30 December.
The BBC's Ireland Correspondent, Mark Simpson reports.
17 Jan 2011
