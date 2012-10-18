Media player
Protesters at Marie Stopes private abortion clinic in Belfast
More than 300 protesters have gathered in the centre of Belfast to demonstrate outside the first private clinic in Northern Ireland to offer abortions.
The service, run by Marie Stopes, opened in the city on Thursday. It has said it will provide terminations within NI's current legal framework - abortions are not illegal but are very strictly controlled.
An anti-abortion group has called for the clinic to be shut down, but Abortion Rights welcomed its opening.
Mark Simpson reports.
18 Oct 2012
