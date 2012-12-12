Video

The family of murdered solicitor Pat Fincuane have described a report into the killing as "a sham" and a "white wash".

A review by lawyer Desmond de Silva concluded that were was "no overarching state conspiracy" in his death, but found "shocking" levels of state collusion.

Mr Finucane's wife Geraldine witnessed her husband's murder alongside their three children at their home in Belfast in 1989.

She rejected the report's findings, adding: "Yet another British government has engineered a suppression of the truth behind the murder of my husband."