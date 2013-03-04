Media player
Londonderry bomb alert: Four mortar bombs found in van
Four live mortar bombs "primed and ready to go" have been intercepted by police in a van in Northern Ireland.
The van had its roof cut back to allow the mortars to be fired. Police believe the target was a Londonderry police station.
Three men in their 30s have been arrested following the overnight operation in Derry which police have linked to dissident republicans.
Chris Buckler reports from Belfast.
04 Mar 2013
