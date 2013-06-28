Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greyhound found with ears hacked off
There has been shock and revulsion after a greyhound had his ears hacked off before he was dumped on the side of the road in Newtownabbey on Monday evening.
George Anderson from the Mid Antrim Animal sanctuary says the greyhound had its ears cut off to remove identification tattoos which would have pinpointed the owner.
You may find some of the pictures in Martin Cassidy's report upsetting.
-
28 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window