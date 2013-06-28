Norman the greyhound
Greyhound found with ears hacked off

There has been shock and revulsion after a greyhound had his ears hacked off before he was dumped on the side of the road in Newtownabbey on Monday evening.

George Anderson from the Mid Antrim Animal sanctuary says the greyhound had its ears cut off to remove identification tattoos which would have pinpointed the owner.

You may find some of the pictures in Martin Cassidy's report upsetting.

