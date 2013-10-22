Media player
More than a thousand people take part in Shankill walk
More than a thousand people have taken part in a walk of remembrance on the Shankill Road in Belfast.
The walk commemorated those who died in five attacks in that area of Belfast going back to 1971.
BBC Newsline's Chris Page reports.
22 Oct 2013
