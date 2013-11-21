Media player
Video
Bus bomb 'mindless attack'
A bus driver has been ordered to drive to a police station in Londonderry with a bomb on board.
Chief Superintendent Stephen Cargin told BBC Radio Ulster it was a "reckless attack on the community".
21 Nov 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window