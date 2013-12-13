Media player
Gerry Kelly: 'Compromises to be made' around Haass talks
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly has said there are "compromises to be made by all parties" in relation to any agreement formed as part of the talks chaired by US diplomat Richard Haass on parading, flags and the past.
Speaking before going into Friday's talks, Mr Kelly said many issues had been raised, including immunity for people involved in Troubles-related crimes.
13 Dec 2013
