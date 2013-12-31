Dr Richard Haass
Northern Ireland talks end without agreement

Talks between Northern Ireland's five main parties to resolve three contentious issues have broken up without agreement.

Former US diplomat Richard Haass, who chaired the talks, said "significant progress" had been made.

Chris Page reports.

