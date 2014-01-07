A woman from Londonderry who was repeatedly raped and physically abused by her cousin over a ten year period has welcomed the man's 11-year prison sentence.

Frankie McFadden, 54, from Moyola Drive in the Shantallow area of Derry, was jailed on Monday.

He admitted sexually and physically abusing Martina Johnston, 44, between 1975 and 1985.

Ms Johnston has waived her right to anonymity to expose McFadden's crimes, speaking to BBC News NI's Keiron Tourish.