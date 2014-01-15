Media player
Gavin Coyle jailed over Coalisland guns and explosives find
A County Tyrone man has been jailed for 10 years for having guns and explosives, and being in a dissident group calling itself the IRA.
Gavin Coyle, of Culmore Park in Omagh, admitted having four AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition along with explosives, bomb-making material and parts for improvised mortars.
Mervyn Jess reports.
15 Jan 2014
