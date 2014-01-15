Gavin Coyle will serve half his sentence in jail and the other half on licence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gavin Coyle jailed over Coalisland guns and explosives find

A County Tyrone man has been jailed for 10 years for having guns and explosives, and being in a dissident group calling itself the IRA.

Gavin Coyle, of Culmore Park in Omagh, admitted having four AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition along with explosives, bomb-making material and parts for improvised mortars.

Mervyn Jess reports.

  • 15 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Identities of police killers 'known'