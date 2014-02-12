Media player
Storms cause disruption to roads and travel across NI
Strong winds and rainfall have continued to cause disruption to parts of Northern Ireland.
In County Down, part of the road between Warrenpoint and Rostrevor collapsed.
Will Leitch reports.
12 Feb 2014
