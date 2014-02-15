Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are the US storms heading to Northern Ireland?
BBC Northern Ireland weather presenter Cecilia Daly looks at whether the current snow storms in the US have the same impact in Northern Ireland.
Forecasters are predicting the current storm in the US will reach Northern Ireland late on Sunday.
15 Feb 2014
