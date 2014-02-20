Video

A New York-based software firm which allows i-pads to be used as cash registers is to create 35 jobs in Belfast.

ShopKeep POS is based in the United States where its product is used by 10,000 small businesses, both in the US and Canada.

The firm's founder, Jason Richelson, said he fell in love with Belfast when he visited in 2013, calling it a "great, cosy little town".