Lough Ree: Deputy Mayor of Craigavon 'devastated' at family member's death
Deputy mayor of Craigavon Colin McCusker has spoken of the devastation at the death of a man from County Armagh after being rescued from a lake in the Republic of Ireland.
He said the man who died was a member of his family.
Another NI man is critically ill after being rescued from Lough Ree on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, a search resumed for a third NI man who is still missing.
Conor Macauley reports.
21 Mar 2014
