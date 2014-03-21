Martin McEnroe
Lough Ree: Fishermen were 'warned' over fishing dangers

A member of the Angling Council of Ireland has said his son warned a group of fishermen who were rescued from Lough Ree on Thursday afternoon about conditions there.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Julian Fowler, Martin McEnroe said his son told the men that weather conditions 'weren't conducive'.

A man from Northern Ireland has died and a second man is critically ill after being rescued by lifeboats.

