NI welfare: Peter Robinson says powers could be returned to Westminster
Devolved powers for social welfare could be handed back to Westminster if there is no agreement over welfare reform, Peter Robinson has suggested.
Legislation to change benefits has been brought in for England, Scotland and Wales, but Sinn Féin are currently refusing to back a similar bill in Northern Ireland.
Chris Page reports.
Peter Robinson's interview can be seen on The View, BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST on Thursday.