Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I know who killed Jean McConville', says son Michael
Micahel McConville has told the BBC that he knows who killed his mother Jean, but has decided not to tell police out of fear that he or one of his family members "would get shot".
Speaking to the Today programme, Mr McConville also described being split up from his nine siblings following the murder as "one of the worst things that ever happened to us".
His comments come after Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams continues to be questioned by police in connection to the murder.
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 1 May.
-
01 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-27234105/i-know-who-killed-jean-mcconville-says-son-michaelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window