Video

Micahel McConville has told the BBC that he knows who killed his mother Jean, but has decided not to tell police out of fear that he or one of his family members "would get shot".

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr McConville also described being split up from his nine siblings following the murder as "one of the worst things that ever happened to us".

His comments come after Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams continues to be questioned by police in connection to the murder.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 1 May.