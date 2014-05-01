McConville
Agnes McConville: 'We don't know why they took our mother'

In an interview filmed in January 1973, Jean McConville's children speak to a BBC Northern Ireland's Scene around Six programme about what happened the night their mother disappeared.

Speaking to reporter Graham Leach, they describe how four girls came into the hall, ordered the children upstairs before taking away their mother, who let out 'a big squeal' as she left.

