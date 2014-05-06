Boston College
Video

Boston College prepared to return Troubles tapes

Boston College has said it would return interviews to former paramilitaries who contributed to an oral history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Some of the material gathered for the US project was used by NI police to question Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

Julie McCullough reports.

