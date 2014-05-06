Media player
Boston College prepared to return Troubles tapes
Boston College has said it would return interviews to former paramilitaries who contributed to an oral history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Some of the material gathered for the US project was used by NI police to question Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.
Julie McCullough reports.
06 May 2014
