Matt Baggott
Matt Baggott rejects Sinn Féin police arrest claims

Northern Ireland's chief constable has rejected allegations by Sinn Féin that the arrest of Gerry Adams was the work of a "dark side" within the PSNI.

Matt Baggott said questioning the motivation or impartiality of the police was "unfair" and "inappropriate".

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.

  • 06 May 2014