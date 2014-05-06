Media player
Matt Baggott rejects Sinn Féin police arrest claims
Northern Ireland's chief constable has rejected allegations by Sinn Féin that the arrest of Gerry Adams was the work of a "dark side" within the PSNI.
Matt Baggott said questioning the motivation or impartiality of the police was "unfair" and "inappropriate".
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.
06 May 2014
