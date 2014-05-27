Media player
Diane Dodds declared second Northern Ireland MEP
The DUP's Diane Dodds has been returned as the second of Northern Ireland's three MEPs.
She passed the quota on the seventh count, after the TUV's Jim Allister votes were distributed.
27 May 2014
