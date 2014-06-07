Media player
Thousands at anti-racism march in Belfast
Thousands of people have taken part in an anti-racism march in Belfast.
It was organised in response to an upsurge in hate crime, as well as controversial remarks about Islam by a pastor and Northern Ireland's first minister. Chris Page reports.
07 Jun 2014
