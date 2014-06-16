Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness welcome Open Championship announcement
The First and Deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland have welcomed the announcement that Royal Portrush has been confirmed as the host of the Open Championship, possibly in 2019.
First Minister Peter Robinson said the announcement showed how much Northern Ireland had moved forward, adding that the organisers "wouldn't have dreamed of coming here 20 years ago".
Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said that investment will be supported by everyone across Northern Ireland.
-
16 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-27869422/peter-robinson-and-martin-mcguinness-welcome-open-championship-announcementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window