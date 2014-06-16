Media player
Boy, 7, found at foot of Ballycastle cliffs dies
The seven-year-old boy who died after being found at the bottom of cliffs in Ballycastle, County Antrim, was Logan Crawford, who was from the town.
He is believed to have been playing with friends near a holiday park when he fell from the cliffs on Sunday.
Kevin Sharkey reports.
16 Jun 2014
