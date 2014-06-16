Logan Crawford, who was seven, died after falling from cliffs in Ballycastle
The seven-year-old boy who died after being found at the bottom of cliffs in Ballycastle, County Antrim, was Logan Crawford, who was from the town.

He is believed to have been playing with friends near a holiday park when he fell from the cliffs on Sunday.

  • 16 Jun 2014