Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pilot's artificial arm 'became detached while landing plane'
A pilot lost control of a passenger plane after his artificial arm became detached as he was coming in to land, an accident report has said.
The Flybe flight from Birmingham, with 47 passengers on board, was approaching Belfast City Airport in gusty conditions on 12 February.
It landed heavily but no-one was hurt and the plane was not damaged.
The pilot said he would be more cautious in future about checking his attachment, according to the report.
Andy Martin reports.
-
14 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-28791853/pilot-s-artificial-arm-became-detached-while-landing-planeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window