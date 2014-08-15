Media player
International tattoo convention opens in Belfast
Artists from all over Europe are in Belfast for the Titanic International Tattoo Convention.
Organisers have hired part of the Titanic Belfast visitor centre, and as BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson reports, some people are taking the Titanic theme to heart.
15 Aug 2014
