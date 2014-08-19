The ice bucket challenge is the latest internet craze, involving people pouring cold water over themselves and posting their videos online.

Well-known names from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lady Gaga to Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have taken the plunge to raise money and awareness of the neurodegenerative disease, motor neurone disease.

Golfer Rory McIlroy has even taken on the challenge, but for one Northern Ireland couple, a bucket was not enough when they had a digger full of water dumped over their heads.

Kevin Sharkey reports.