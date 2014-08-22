Forensic scientist Peter Barker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Scientist calls for anti-drugs campaign in Northern Ireland

Young people are dying horrible deaths from taking multiple drugs, according to a senior member of the Northern Ireland Forensic Service.

In the last year, 20 people have died from drugs known as "speckled cherries". Many more have died from taking a cocktail of other substances.

As Tara Mills reports, forensic scientist Peter Barker says it is time for an anti-drugs campaign similar to the road safety adverts.

  • 22 Aug 2014