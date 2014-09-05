Video

Historian Guy Warner narrates the remarkable story of Jack McCleery, a Belfast World War One pilot whose wartime letters, diaries, notebooks and photographs lay undiscovered for years and are now the subject of a new book: World War One Aircraft Carrier Pioneer: The Story and Diaries of Captain JM McCleery

Learn about the key role he played in the hazardous development of the world's first aircraft carrier and how he came of age as a World War One pilot.

Find out more about Northern Ireland's wartime past at the BBC World War One at Home tour event in Portrush on 6 - 7 September.

