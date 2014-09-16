In the 1990s, the Western Isles Council officially changed its name into Gaelic.

It remains the only local authority in Scotland to have done this, it is now formally known as Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Angus Campbell, leader of the council, says he has never had a complaint about the name being in Gaelic, but it was important that it was embraced by everyone on the Island.

He told BBC reporter Rick Faragher that he doesn't know Gaelic himself, but does know when people are talking about him.