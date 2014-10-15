Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast car crash: Two arrested following death of teenager
Police have arrested two men following the death of an 18-year-old man in a road incident on the Malone Road in Belfast on Wednesday.
The victim was a pedestrian who was involved in a collision near the Elms student village at about 02:25 BST.
Kevin Sharkey reports.
-
15 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-29633382/belfast-car-crash-two-arrested-following-death-of-teenagerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window