WW2 Bomber Command veteran Martin Charters honoured
A 93-year-old County Down man who survived more than 40 World War Two bombing missions is being honoured at a ceremony in his hometown.
Killyleagh man Martin Charters was an RAF air gunner, flying in Halifax and Lancaster bombers.
He was presented at Down District Council with a Bomber Command clasp to wear on the ribbon of his war medal.
Conor Macauley reports.
05 Nov 2014
