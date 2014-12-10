Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Strong winds damage north coast town of Portstewart
Strong winds and high waves have caused damage to some parts of Portstewart, on the County Londonderry coast.
As BBC Ireland Correspondent Chris Buckler reports, waves brought debris to the shore, damaging a cafe on the town's promenade and flooding a children's playground.
10 Dec 2014
