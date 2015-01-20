Media player
Mount Stewart estate land bought by National Trust
The National Trust has bought 900 acres of land surrounding the historic Mount Stewart house and gardens in County Down at a cost of £4m.
The deal, which follows years of negotiations with the estate of the late Lady Mairi Bury, will increase the size of the attraction ten-fold.
BBC News NI Business Correspondent Julian O'Neill reports.
20 Jan 2015
