Farmers in Ballygawley, County Tyrone, hit by lack of water
Livestock farmers in Ballygawley, County Tyrone, have become concerned at the welfare of their animals after water supplies have been off for several days.
Derek McKeown, a poultry farmer, has told BBC News NI's Julian Fowler of his anger at the situation.
20 Jan 2015
