Newcastle caravan park: Family say couple who died were 'made for each other'
The great nieces of an elderly couple who died in their caravan in Newcastle, County Down, have said the pair were "made for each other".
Colleen and Bernadette O'Reilly said the family was devastated to learn of the deaths.
Francie and Nan O'Reilly were found in their caravan at Bonny's caravan park on Tullybrannigan Road.
BBC News NI's Mervyn Jess reports.
22 Jan 2015
