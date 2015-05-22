Corrymeela
Video

Archive: Corrymeela in 1971

A report on the community project at Corrymeela near Ballycastle, County Antrim, where boys from different communities in the Waterside area of Londonderry are brought together.

First broadcast on Scene around Six, 21 July 1971.

  • 22 May 2015